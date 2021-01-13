Wildcats overcome slow start to defeat Eagles

WILDWOOD — The games between the Wildwood Middle High School and Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee) boys basketball teams have been thrillers in each of the last two seasons.
Tuesday night’s clash between the two squads was no exception, though it looked like the Eagles were about to blow out the Wildcats in the early stages.
“We weren’t pitched all the way in, we weren’t focused on the defensive end and they converted on us being lazy,” senior Joe Poyser said, simply.
However, the Wildcats rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter to win 67-63, emerging victorious for the third time in as many years, each game decided by five points or fewer.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.