Wildcats in a funk, fall in region quarterfinals

Sometimes it’s just not your night.
Wildwood Middle High School’s flag football team just couldn’t seem to find the rhythm it’s had for almost this entire season as it fell 14-13 to visiting Boynton Beach Somerset Academy Canyons Wednesday night in the Region 3-1A quarterfinals.
Passes were either a bit too high or a tad too late, just like the desperation heave Wildcats seventh-grade quarterback Zoey Brown hurled into the end zone with less than a minute to play and her team down a point.
The ball floated in the air and appeared to be within Essiance Jasper’s grasp before two Somerset defenders knocked the ball to the ground, cementing the final 14-13 margin and handing WMHS its first loss of the season.
Read this story and many others Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.