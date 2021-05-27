Wildcats hoops receives championship hardware

It has been nearly three months since the Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball team won the Class 1A state title, but the city of Wildwood celebrated its champion Wildcats one more time Wednesday night at a banquet to present the players with their championship rings.
“It was awesome just to see the number of people,” WMHS head coach Marcus Hawkins said.
“It was just great.”
The ceremony, held at the Wildwood Community Center, included doling out the team’s season awards, a video tribute to the team and the presentation of the rings.
The evening’s keynote speaker was Heisman Trophy winner and retired NBA player Charlie Ward. Now head coach of Florida High in Tallahassee, the former Florida State quarterback and point guard was an apt presenter for a team consisting of so many multisport athletes.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.