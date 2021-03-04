Wildcats get revenge, top Cowboys in semis

The last time the Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball team stepped off the court at the RP Funding Center, it followed a loss to Madison County High School in the 2019 Class 1A State Championship game. And it’s one the Wildcats haven’t forgotten. “They wanted Madison here,” said head coach Marcus Hawkins. “We’d already played in the regular season, but they wanted them here because this is where Madison crushed our hopes. We wanted it right here on this floor.” Two years after that devastating loss, the Wildcats were able to exact some revenge, eliminating the Cowboys 62-41 in the state semifinal game Wednesday night.
