Wildcats earn revenge in rout of Crescent City

The players on Wildwood Middle High School’s football team entered Friday night’s game with revenge on their mind. After losing to Crescent City two years in a row, the Wildcats were determined not to let this one slip away.
“Coaches let us know during the whole week of practice that we’ve got to come out and let it all out,” said senior receiver Johnny Goins. “It’s our last year for seniors and we couldn’t go out with a loss after losing the last two years.”
Their thirst for vengeance was sated as they walked off their home field with a 62-6 win in which they dominated both sides of the ball from the start.
