Wildcats continue competition during summer break

Most high school students look forward to summer break for just that — a break.
But for a certain set of athletes at Wildwood Middle High School, the summer is yet another opportunity for training and competition.
Several Wildcats will spend much of this summer training for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, set to begin at the end of July in North Carolina. Those athletes are moving from a busy track and field season right into another nine weeks of intense training for a world-class competition.
