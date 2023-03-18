Wildcats’ Clemons signs Letter of Intent to play basketball

When an injury sidelined Caitlynne Clemons for the Wildwood Middle High School girls basketball team’s 2022-23 season, she wasn’t sure what her future would hold as far as athletics. Friday, she gained some clarity when she signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate ball at Notre Dame of Maryland University.
“I’m super excited,” the WMHS senior said. “The seven years I’ve been playing paid off. I made my mother and father proud and I get to not only play basketball but I get the chance to have a scholarship for my career.”
