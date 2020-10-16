Wildcats, Bulldogs meet with different looks

It’s been two years since the Wildwood Middle High School football team matched up with Mount Dora Christian Academy — and the Wildcats will be facing a very different squad than the last time around.
In 2018, the Bulldogs were a run-heavy team focused on dominating possession and grinding down opponents with short, consistent gains. Now, the Bulldogs (3-2) feature a much more balanced offensive attack, led by Ty’Quan Wiggins, who has thrown for 11 touchdown passes and 1,010 yards so far this season.
Wildwood is also a much different squad from the one the Bulldogs saw last. That Wildcats team was still reeling from an early-season coaching change and the loss of its top running back in the Kickoff Classic. This year, they’ll encounter a team that enters the matchup with a 5-0 record and the best passing offense in the state, which should make for an entertaining four quarters of football.
