Wildcats Booster Club hosts banquet for graduating seniors

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club wanted to make sure Wildwood Middle High School seniors had one last party before graduation.
On Saturday, the boosters hosted the Senior Banquet at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex, where the class of 2022 was treated to a catered Italian dinner, a dessert table and a DJ. About 90 seniors out of the class’ 104 attended.
Jordan Riche was among them and said he had a good time with his classmates.
Riche was a “very” involved student at Wildwood Middle High. He played football, basketball and ran track.
