Wildcats blank Lions in spring game win

When the final buzzer rang, the celebration was on. No, it didn’t mean anything as far as standing in the 2021 season standings are concerned, but the Wildwood Middle High School football team notched its first win of the year — a 12-0 shut-out of Foundation Academy (Winter Garden) — Friday night in Wildwood.
“I’m very proud of the way they competed,” head coach Vince Brown Sr. said. “They did everything I asked. We have a lot of room to get better, but the main thing was that I wanted them to go out and compete, whether it was a blowout or a close game like it was.”
The Wildwood defense was oppressive, as evidenced by the scoreboard, though the offense was erratic. Still, the win gave the Wildcats plenty of optimism about their young squad.
