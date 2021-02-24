Wildcats avenge losses, capture regional final

For more than a year, Hawthorne Middle/High School has been a thorn in the side of Wildwood Middle High School athletics. The Hornets ended the Wildcats’ postseason runs in football and both boys and girls basketball last year and had already defeated football and girls basketball in regional finals this year.
With the archrival coming to the Woodshed on Tuesday night, the WMHS boys basketball team knew it had to put an end to Hawthorne’s run.
“It left a sour taste in my mouth, I can’t lie,” said senior Nate Mikell. “I couldn’t let them come back in here and do the same thing, so I put a chip on my shoulder and decided we had to get the job done.”
