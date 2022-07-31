Wildcat athletes to compete at national meet

A dozen Wildwood track and field athletes set off Saturday for North Carolina to compete in one of the fiercest competitions many of them will ever participate in — the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
The meet begins Monday on the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C. Though the Wildcats have trained all summer and qualified at area, regional and state meets around Florida, this one by far will be the most difficult.
