Wide eyes, all smiles for kindergarteners

New kindergartners were shy at first. Parents were excited and some a bit apprehensive as they started orientation tours Tuesday at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. About 45 children visited their new school Tuesday with a parent in tow to get an overview, a free backpack and a sticker that said “I’m ready for school.” They are preparing for the first day of school Aug. 24. “I’ve heard good things about Villages Elementary, so it’s exciting to have him come,” parent Margarita Rodriguez said about her son, Daniel. “He’s my first-born. It’s going to be a new thing to drop him off and have him go off on his own.” Principal Gregg Dudley greeted the families and explained some of the many safety precautions planned, including masks for everyone whenever they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance, temperature checks whenever any child shows possible symptoms of COVID-19, and one-way walkways, which require students, teachers and staff to take the long way around to get to the kindergarten classrooms. “This is all about establishing a comfort level for you as parents,” he told the first tour group of five children with four moms and one dad. Visitors won’t be allowed on campus once school starts, Dudley said.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.