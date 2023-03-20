WHMS construction program helps with Habitat homes

Wildwood Middle High School is training the future builders of the community.
The school is developing a new Construction Academy. Last year, it began its HVAC — heating, ventilation, and air conditioning — and electrician program. It will bring those programs together to make the Construction Academy.
Students in the program have helped with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter’s homebuilding sites in Eustis and Leesburg by putting house wrap and siding on homes, among other tasks.
