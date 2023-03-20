WHMS construction program helps with Habitat homes

Senior Brandon Martinez puts the house wrap onto a Habitat for Humanity home under construction. The Wildwood Middle High School Construction Academy has helped out on Habitat for Humanity home projects this year. 

 Submitted photo

Wildwood Middle High School is training the future builders of the community. 

The school is developing a new Construction Academy. Last year, it began its HVAC — heating, ventilation, and air conditioning — and electrician program. It will bring those programs together to make the Construction Academy. 

Students in the program have helped with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter’s homebuilding sites in Eustis and Leesburg by putting house wrap and siding on homes, among other tasks.

