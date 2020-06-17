When birds nest on your home, keep hands off

A few weeks ago, Al LeBlanc found himself in an unexpected situation: he noticed a female cardinal bringing nesting material to the wreath on his front door in the Village of Chatham at Soulliere. Soon, he had some avian house guests. LeBlanc took action to avoid disturbing the nest, entering his house through the garage rather than the front door. He also blocked his front door entrance and placed a sign on his garage door alerting guests to the nest and encouraging them to enter instead through a side door. Lavon Silvernell, Vice President of the Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society and former naturalist at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, said LeBlanc had the right idea. During nesting season, Villages residents may find themselves in a similar situation with questions about how best to let nature take its course while coexisting in close quarters. The Daily Sun spoke with Silvernell for advice for those residents.
