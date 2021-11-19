When all the points are counted, it's Paradise

It all came down to one final game.
In the championship round of The Villages Pickleball Ladies' Cup, the two teams squaring off in the championship matchup — Rohan and Paradise — both gathered around the only court still left with a match going on. The four women still playing in the match didn't know that their contest would decide who emerged as the champion.
When Rohan's final return shot fell out of bounds, Carolyn Schorse and Barbara Startup threw up their hands in celebration. Even though they won their match, neither team knew which squad won the championship.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
