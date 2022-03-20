What to know, how to help during kitten season

If you've seen more stray cats and kittens around your neighborhood lately, it's no coincidence – it's kitten season.
In Central Florida, kitten season starts in early spring and lasts throughout the whole summer. The warmer temperatures brings more cats outside, causing thousands of kittens to be born within a few months. This leads to overpopulation in shelters because of lack of spaying and neutering and causes an increase of stray felines wandering about.
During this time of year, at Your Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County, or YHSSPCA, it is normal for over 100 kittens to be brought in within a very short time period. Morgan Gish, director of the shelter, also often sees a second wave in the fall.
