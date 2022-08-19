What to know about new veteran bills

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.