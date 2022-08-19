What to know about new veteran bills

Five veterans-related bills were signed into law after the latest legislative session. The bills get veterans more compensation for radiation exposure, increase access to mammograms, improve cancer imaging
services with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and more.
Dennis Storey serves as the post service officer and VA liaison for American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake and is the commander for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 150. He regularly updates local veterans about veterans-related legislation.
One of the bigger pieces of legislation passed is the PACT Act. It is the largest expansion of veterans benefits that President Joe Biden signed into law this month, said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the VA’s Under Secretary for Health, during DAV’s national convention in August.
“This bill is huge, I just wish they had done a little more work on it,” said Storey, of the Village of Hadley.
