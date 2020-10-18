What snowbirds can expect at houses of worship

Local churches working to make sure congregants are safe amid COVID uncertainty.
As seasonal residents return to The Villages for the winter, they will see plenty of change due to the COVID-19 crisis. That’s especially true at area houses of worship that are slowly reopening after shutting their doors for months this spring and summer.
“We opened our doors again to live worship a few weeks back, but things are holding up,” said Senior Pastor Harold Hendren of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. “Our in-person worship is about 25% of what it would normally be. Currently, we can only hold about 200 people in our 1,200-person auditorium due to social distancing protocols.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.