‘Westside Story’ to feature local talent at Savannah

With hard work and many rehearsals, local artists are preparing to perform the beloved, classic musical, “West Side Story.”
The “Romeo and Juliet” retelling follows teenagers Maria (Nina Polachek) and Tony (Alex Santoriello), who are from rival gangs in New York City.
The two teens must navigate their forbidden love and the tensions of the Sharks and the Jets.
Together, KC Productions and Pro-Am Performing Arts present the show at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 through 31 at Savannah Center.
Tickets for the show start at $35 and can be found on thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.