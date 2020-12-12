Wesley Slade brings Danny Kaye to life in ‘Happy Times!’

“Happy Times!” was Wesley Slade’s tribute to singer, comic, film star and humanitarian Danny Kaye on stage Friday at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Everything was “tickety-boo” last night at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Wesley Slade embodied the talents of 20th century singer, dancer, actor and comedian Danny Kaye in a tribute show, “Happy Times!”

Removing his mask with a flourish, Slade started out on a positive note with “Life Could Not Better Be” and moved right into “The Maladjusted Jester,” featuring a too-hard foot stomp and resulting high-pitched voice.

Eliciting some laughs, he pretended to leave the stage with a “goodnight.”

In his delivery, Slade imitated Kaye’s signature fast-paced quips and physical comedy.

