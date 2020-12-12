Wesley Slade brings Danny Kaye to life in ‘Happy Times!’

Everything was “tickety-boo” last night at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Wesley Slade embodied the talents of 20th century singer, dancer, actor and comedian Danny Kaye in a tribute show, “Happy Times!”
Removing his mask with a flourish, Slade started out on a positive note with “Life Could Not Better Be” and moved right into “The Maladjusted Jester,” featuring a too-hard foot stomp and resulting high-pitched voice.
Eliciting some laughs, he pretended to leave the stage with a “goodnight.”
In his delivery, Slade imitated Kaye’s signature fast-paced quips and physical comedy.
