Well-known speakers provide inspiration at church conferences

When Carlos Whittaker tells people to kill spiders, he isn’t talking about swatting them with a newspaper.
“My father once told me that I must stop cleaning the cobwebs in my life and kill the spider,” said Whittaker, an author and speaker. “This was a massive shift in my soul that began my journey toward being truly centered in my life.”
Whittaker is just one of the well-known speakers coming to churches in The Villages area this month to deliver motivational messages.
ONE Conference at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake will feature Whittaker, a Christian Instagram influencer with more than 243,000 followers, and other presenters. Whittaker will talk about the concepts outlined in his book “Kill The Spider,” where he helps people identify, locate, corner and kill the “spiders” that plague their lives.
