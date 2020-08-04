Week recognizes role of farmers markets

They’re the places where you can buy food and talk to the people who grew or prepared it. Consumers value farmers markets for their sense of community, and such importance to local producers explains why the first week of August is designated as National Farmers Market Week. The designation recognizes the contributions of farmers markets to agriculture in communities. Florida has more than 260 farmers markets statewide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That includes the Brownwood Farmers Market in The Villages and the Lady Lake Farmers Market. Having a presence at a farmers market can make a difference for an agribusiness. Scott Irving, a Lake Panasoffkee beekeeper who sells honey at the Brownwood Farmers Market, said the market held every Saturday morning makes up 40% of his annual sales.
