Weber soars into lead after PBA50 qualifying

Just last month, Pete Weber announced that he was retiring from bowling on the PBA Tour full-time and instead turning his focus to the PBA50 Tour. So far, his decision looks like a pretty good one.
During the final day of qualifying at the 2021 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship at Spanish Springs Lanes, Weber shot 278, 215, 278, 299, 248 and 265 for 1,583, good enough to take over the No. 1 spot with an overall total of 4,360.
“I lined up the same on every pair, threw the ball in the same spot every pair and it just happened to work,” Weber said. “I always say the more relaxed you are when you bowl the better you bowl. Since I have quit the kids tour, I have been so relaxed. The ball is coming off my hand and it’s hitting the pins.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.