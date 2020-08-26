Weather watchers track community’s rainfall

They’re the eyes to the sky who can tell you if rain poured or drizzled in your neighborhood.
Weather watchers with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM follow the moves of Mother Nature to provide information that guides the weather reports Villagers hear on their community radio station.
About 50 Villagers volunteer as observers of the community’s weather trends, though more of them are needed in the community to fill voids left by departures, WVLG senior forecaster Dave Towle said.
“We’re starting to thin out in the northern section near Spanish Springs and we’d like to fill those gaps,” said Towle, of the Village of LaBelle.
