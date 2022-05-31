We remember those who sacrificed it all

Around 400 people gathered Monday at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages’ annual Memorial Day Ceremony to mourn the loss of those who died while serving their country.
The Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard took part in the event and the Jewish War Veterans Post 352 presented its color guard.
Congressman Daniel Webster spoke about the day that honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “Memorial Day is not just a day for tears, it’s also a day and opportunity to give thanks. A day when we rededicate ourselves to our country in the memory of our American heroes and their families.”
About 40 miles south in Bushnell at Florida National Cemetery — the nation’s second busiest — people gathered to honor the fallen and hear from keynote speaker Ret. Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan.
Recognizing those who gave their lives is especially important in the community, as an estimated 18,647, or 15.6%, of Sumter County residents have served in the U.S. armed forces.
