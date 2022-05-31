We remember those who sacrificed it all

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.