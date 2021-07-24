Watery bliss can be achieved for those needing help with arthritis or wanting to improve their range of movement

Arthritis and other ailments that affect seniors can seriously affect one’s range of motion. However, Dr. Caryn Martin of The Enrichment Academy is teaching intuitive and fun exercises for seniors to help ease joint pain from the comfort of a pool.
Martin is an experienced instructor and yoga aficionado. She holds a master’s degree in dance-movement therapy and a doctorate in education with four decades of experience as a massage therapist and even teaches health and wellness classes at Polk State College.
She has experience in both Vinyasa and Iyengar yoga formats and is always expanding her repertoire of expertise.
Martin also states that anyone can join her courses.
“Aqua yoga is for everyone,” Martin said. “No prior skill or previous experience is necessary. I try and expose students to different techniques so that they can practice outside of class. They will learn how to warm-up, thoughtful joint warm-ups, poses to strengthen and increase flexibility and range of motion.”
