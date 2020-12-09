Waterfront Inn gets long list of updates

The Waterfront Inn, located on Lake Sumter, is welcoming guests with an updated look in all guest rooms. The hotel recently completed an extensive renovation that included remodeling each of the 118 guest rooms. Among the upgrades are: laminate hardwood floors in every room; all-new furniture including platform beds; new window shades; refurbished bathrooms featuring dual shower heads in every shower; and updated framing on all patio decks. “As with any property that has been open for a certain amount of time, it was time for a refresh,” said Kylene Geyer, senior marketing manager with AHC Hospitality. “The new design incorporates bright colors for a more modern look. Modern, clean, fresh — those are some of the key words we used as a jumping-off point.” The Waterfront Inn opened in October 2007, and the revitalization project began in mid-2019.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.