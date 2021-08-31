Watercolor Club ‘pours’ over a new method

Since October, Susie Schreiber has enjoyed waiting to see little light bulbs turn on above her art students’ heads.
“I can relate to the ‘a-ha’ moment when the student gets it,” Schreiber said.
During a session held Aug. 12 at Hibiscus Recreation Center, Schreiber talked a bit more about the pouring technique, where they pour the watercolor paint onto the paper, then let where the paint goes dictate what the painting will be.
“It’s a little different,” said Schreiber, of the Village Santo Domingo.
During the session, Norma Harding poured shades of blue paint onto paper, then decided she needed to draw hot air balloons.
