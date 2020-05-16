Watercolor artist found her passion in The Villages

Nancy Dias’s artistic legacy can be found in a few spots throughout The Villages.
She painted one of the murals found at Rohan Recreation Center, and one of her paintings is in the lobby at Fenney Recreation Center.
“It’s kind of nice a little bit of me will be left behind,” said Dias, of the Village of Piedmont.
While those two pieces depict concrete objects, Dias, who is a member of The Villages Art League and the Visual Arts Association, has ventured into making more abstract pieces.
“One of the nicest things an artist has is when someone will look at your painting and can see something, when somebody sees what you’re trying to say, then you talk to them about it,” Dias said.
At one Florida Watercolor Society exhibit, a woman was looking at Dias’s painting. The two struck up a conversation, where the woman said the painting reminded her of a canyon she saw in Utah.
“The ultimate compliment to an artist is that (a viewer) got it,” Dias said. “Everybody sees something, and sometimes it’s not the same thing. There are different stories in it.”
