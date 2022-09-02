Water volleyball leagues building from the ground up

October will bring a new era of water volleyball in The Villages: competitive leagues, run by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“We’ve seen water volleyball participation grow by leaps and bounds over the last few years,” said Andrew Esposito, recreation and parks sports coordinator. “As we do with all of our programs, we explore ways to add to them as they grow. Leagues seemed like a natural fit for water volleyball.”
Water volleyball is an extremely popular sport in The Villages and continues to grow, with hundreds of players at each of three skill levels. Every week, all 12 sports pools across the community have multiple days with water volleyball sessions and pools filled with players.
Four leagues — Men’s Basic, Men’s Intermediate, Women’s Basic and Women’s intermediate — will play at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex on Tuesdays and possibly Thursdays, depending on registration numbers.
The blueprint is similar to the recreational softball leagues, with players of similar skills playing together. To accomplish this, players will go through an informal evaluation process Oct. 4, with captains looking on to place them in the correct leagues. Games are scheduled to begin Oct. 11.
