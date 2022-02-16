Water Oak Estates raises big money for cancer awareness

Frank Frontario gets excited each year when he hears Water Oak Country Club Estates is holding its annual golf tourney.
Knowing the money goes toward a good cause, he rallies the community to see if it can break the previous tourney’s goal.
After the golf tourney concluded in November, the community continued to donate money to help raise awareness for breast cancer and prostate cancer. Over 100 residents throughout the tri-county area, including The Villages, joined the event. The group raised a total of $7,834.50 and the money was donated Feb. 8 to staff at AdventHealth Waterman Foundation.
