Part of managing Florida’s water involves protecting the land from going underwater.
Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval of a new statewide grant program targeting resilience against flooding and sea level rise, Florida’s water districts are submitting projects to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection aimed at protecting Floridians from extreme weather impacts.
These resiliency projects include at least two in the tri-county area: levee-raising projects at Sunnyhill Restoration Area and the Lake Apopka North Shore to increase water storage that would mitigate flood impacts.
