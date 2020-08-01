Water districts offer ways to enjoy nature

Alice Horst, left, of the Village of Briar Meadow, Wendy Milstein, center, of the Village of Buttonwood, and Bob Martin, of Haciendas of Mission HIlls, watch birds at a conservation area.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

On a given morning, you may find birds chirping or kayaks paddling along the idyllic natural areas overseen by Florida’s water districts. Wildlife viewing, hiking, kayaking, fishing, bicycling and horseback riding are just a few activities that are possible on the water districts’ lands. Florida’s water districts, including those serving The Villages, purchase and manage lands that are important in protecting Florida’s water resources and preserving the land’s natural state.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.