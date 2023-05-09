Water Aerobics Helps Instructor Keep Moving Forward

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.