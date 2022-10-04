Watch hosts National Night Out tonight

A chance to shake hands, a chance to thank first responders, a chance to see your child or grandchild sit in a fire truck. All of this is possible at tonight’s National Night Out event in The Villages.
Community Watch is hosting its annual National Night Out event from 5 to 7 p.m. today at First Responders Recreation Center, 7746 SE County Road 42. The free event is a way for the public to meet their local first responders.
“National Night Out is an opportunity for the community to recognize its first responders,” said Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe. “These are public servants who serve and protect us, they provide an opportunity for us to enjoy the lifestyle we do in society. We have a right to feel safe and comfortable in our homes and communities, and it’s an opportunity to honor them and to recognize them for their service.”
