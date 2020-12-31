Warriors dominate to claim championship of Battle at the Villages

The Orlando Christian Prep boys basketball team was originally a replacement team for an out-of-state participant in the 2020 Battle at The Villages. However, the Warriors quickly proved they belonged in the field and that impression never faded.
OCP had looked like the best team all week and it proved itself Wednesday night with a 64-34 win over Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) in the championship game.
“The word I kept hearing was a fill-in team and I hope we made the tournament committee and the people in the community proud, because it was a top-notch event,” said OCP head coach Treig Burke minutes after lifting the championship trophy.
