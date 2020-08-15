Warm weather, pandemic increase pool-related business

Jose Luna, an employee with T&D Pool Construction, applies plaster in the pool at Ken Morris and Bobby Gabbard’s home in the Village of Antrim Dells.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Mark McClure is “slammed” with business at Villages Pool & Spa Services Inc.

The owner of the business, which specializes in pool maintenance and cleaning in The Villages area, has been busy getting a lot of service requests.

“I’m as packed as I can get,” said McClure, of the Village Palo Alto. “I turn away business.”

Other pool businesses in the area are seeing an increase in trade, too. Businesses such as T&D Patio & Pool Inc. and T&D Pool Construction have also seen an increase in services whether its local residents asking for pools to be built in their backyards or above-ground spas added to their homes.

Weather and COVID-19 seem to have played a part.

