Want to ponder the deepest questions of philosophy — questions that have to do with the core of human nature?

Instructor Robert Altobello brings together philosophical minds for vibrant discussions at his Enrichment Academy courses.
Altobello, of the Village of Amelia, teaches multiple courses at The Enrichment Academy. His latest has been as a series of lectures on human nature. The session held Wednesday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex studied the question, “Is humanity born evil or good, and do we learn how to be the opposing other?”
The lecture included debates among ancient philosophers such as Plato and Thrasymachus. Altobello also uses quotes, passages, legends and pop-culture references to deliver a thought-provoking and self-questioning lecture.
“I’ve always been fascinated by asking questions that have perplexed human beings for as long as we know,” Altobello said. “To me, philosophy is not about finding answers, it’s about asking really hard questions and then seeing what possible answers.”
