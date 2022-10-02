Waltz, Ingoglia speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

On Saturday night, State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia and Congressman Mike Waltz helped fire up area Republicans ahead of the midterms. The two men headlined the Sumter County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. The event is the party’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and has attracted big-name speakers and prominent figures in Florida politics over the years.
Last year, outgoing Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is now running for state agriculture commissioner, was the speaker. It’s the place to be, said Marie Lazinski, of the Village of St. James.
“I’ve been to every Lincoln Day Dinner since 2012,” she said.
