Walters carries Buffalo to victory

Like two prizefighters, The Villages and Columbia went blow-for-blow Tuesday night before a packed house inside the VHS Athletic Center.
But it was Sam Walters, in all of his put-the-team-on-his-back glory, who delivered the knockout punch late.
The junior forward scored 15 of the final 17 points for VHS — finishing with a career-high 39 points, the second-highest single-game total in program history — to push the Buffalo past the visitors from Lake City in a 70-67 home victory.
Walters made 13-of-20 shots from the floor, including four 3-pointers, while pulling down eight rebounds (five offensive) and blocking two shots in a win that featured seven ties and five lead changes.
