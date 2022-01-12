Walters, Buffalo work past Seffner Christian

The scoreboard flickered 87-76 in favor of The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The vibes surrounding the Buffalo locker room following their victory over Seffner Christian (Tampa), however, felt anything but victorious.
VHS (12-3 overall) earned its third straight win the hard way, as the Buffalo never trailed — but also never appeared dominant — in a performance marred by turnovers and inconsistent play inside the VHS Athletic Center.
