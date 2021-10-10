Walk represents return to care, compassion

Leslie Romney, left, of the Village of Fernandina, and Gail Ayala, of the Village of St. James, walk for friend and Village resident Susan{cq} during Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Villages Polo Club.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Saturday marked a return for hope for a sea of mostly purple-clad walkers.

After having to resort to individual walks last year because of the pandemic, this year's Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's brought hundreds back together at The Villages Polo Club Saturday morning to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research.

Gail Ayala, of the village of St. James, carried a homemade sign that read "Team Susan" for a friend and fellow villager now entering the later stages of Alzheimer's.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.