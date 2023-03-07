Walk Away the Pounds has staying power

When Nancy and Ken Hutchison first attended a Walk Away the Pounds class, the longtime fitness aficionados had little idea what they were getting themselves into.
The Village of Hawkins residents were looking for ways to fill the void after moving to The Villages from California. They thought the class would be an outdoor opportunity to get moving.
Instead, they were greeted by a cool, air-conditioned room and a screen playing fitness instructor Leslie Sansone — creator of the DVD series Walk Away the Pounds.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
