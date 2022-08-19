VPSD highlights new ambulances, provides facts on independent district at open house

Villages residents are getting an up-close look at their new ambulances and clarity about the future of their fire department.
Station 40 of The Villages Public Safety Department welcomed residents Wednesday for the first of three open houses.
“We had a great turnout,” said Edmund Cain, VPSD Fire Chief. “Every person who was there was very supportive of the entire department. They asked good questions about the ambulance service coming on board and about the independent special district.”
Voters will decide in November whether to approve VPSD’s request to form that special district, which would allow it to operate free of county control.
