VPSD and FDNY 343 Memorial Club celebrate member's 100th birthday

Retired firefighter Ray Trinkle jumped out of his golf cart with wide-open arms and a smiling face for his 100th birthday celebration.
More than 30 members of the FDNY 343 Memorial Club, a club for retired firefighters, as well as Trinkle’s friends and family gathered for the party Saturday at Saddlebrook Recreation Center — where the centenarian said he does not feel a day over 57.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” said Bob Kane, president of the FDNY 343 Memorial Club. “(Trinkle) came up in a golf cart and he jumped out and we’re looking at him and we’re saying, ‘Is this him?’ He looked great.”
