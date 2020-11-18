​VPO rings in holiday season with Messiah Classical Concert

The synergy of strings and voices could only mean one thing: It was time once again for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra’s Messiah Classical Concert.
The VPO continued its annual tradition Tuesday with performances at 3 and 7 p.m. at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, this year with added-social distancing measures.
A modest ensemble of string musicians joined VPO founder and conductor Pasquale Valerioonstage for the concert.
Valerio welcomed the audience to the concert before leading the ensemble in the familiar “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” by Mozart.
“The next (one we will play) is one of the most famous (pieces of) string music Mozart composed,” he said. “I’m sure you will recognize it.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.