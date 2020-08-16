Voting in The Villages

The mantle of yellow crepe paper representing President Donald Trump’s hair on Denise Neal’s golf cart has been a symbol of her support since 2016. Neal’s golf cart sports its hairstyle for some of The Villages’ many political golf cart parades. To make it work, the crepe paper was hot-glued to a twin-size bedsheet.
“It’s very inexpensive,” said Neal, of the Village of Caroline. “I had some friends help me. I just kind of hang it in my garage until the next parade.”
Parades like the ones Neal often participates in have found popularity with both political parties in The Villages. Parades feature carts decked out in red-white-and-blue everything, with signs supporting candidates and causes. They’re a unique feature of political life in a community that’s host to one of the largest demographics
of politically active people: seniors.
The Villages has consistently produced impressive voter turnout rates and attracted national attention from candidates and media.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.