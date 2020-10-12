Volunteers support recreation activities at Florida state parks

Park rangers’ helpers kept busy to preserve Florida’s nature spots.
Florida State Parks volunteers gave a total of 1.1 million hours in 2019-20, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Those numbers are about even with the year prior, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 93,000 hours were spent volunteering at tri-county parks, including 5,537 hours at Lake Griffin and 23,342 hours at Silver Springs.
Statewide, many park managers see their volunteer base as an extension of their paid staff.
Lake Griffin State Park manager Mark Knapke is no exception.
