Volunteers needed for variety of feline tasks

Spending the afternoon with cats at YOUR Humane Society SPCA helps Joe and Merry Feagins socialize the cats and prepare them for adoption. Besides, they also enjoy hanging out with the kitties.
“We don’t know anything about their backgrounds,” Joe said. “They’re shy and they’re a little afraid, and we just need to try to give them a little bit of tender care and let them know people are OK.”
Joe and Merry, of the Village of Gilchrist, are the July Volunteers of the Month at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, which is in need of volunteers to help with everything from dog walking to cleaning, said Jane Mouradjian, volunteer coordinator and vice chairman of the board.
The shelter is searching for volunteer grant writers, researchers and photographers. When it is organizing special events, it needs volunteers for that, too.
